The show must (not) go on: Queen + Adam Lambert's 2020 tour postponed until next year

Adam Lambert's plans for a Las Vegas residency were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now his other job -- singing lead with legendary British rockers Queen -- has also run into a roadblock.

Queen and Adam have announced the postponement of their 2020 tour plans. The 27-date U.K. and European leg of the band's The Rhapsody Tour, which was to have kicked off on May 24 in Bologna, Italy. It's now been pushed back to next year, with the new concerts taking place on "matching or similar dates."

The trek now will get underway in Bologna on May 23, 2021, and is plotted out through a July 6-7 engagement in Madrid. All tickets purchased for the 2020 concerts will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Adam recently released his new solo album, Velvet. He's currently giving fans to win a chance to FaceTime with him, by making donations to GLAAD. Each donation of $20 gives you an entry to win; the winner will be chosen April 6. Visit GLAAD.Nationbuilder.com for all the details.

