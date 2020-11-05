The “Save the clock tower” lady from Back To The Future has died at the age of 91. 

And I literally just watched this movie last night!!!!!!

Born Elsa Rabinowitz, she changed her name to Raven when she started her acting career in the 70s with “The Honeymoon Killers.”

Raven went on to have small parts in Back To The Future, Amityville Horror, and Answers To Nothing, which was her final movie role in 2011. Raven filmed a part in Titanic, however, it was cut from the movie but used in Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” music video.

Raven also did a lot of television with roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Seinfeld.” “Amen,” “Wiseguy,” and “Days Of Our Lives.”

If you were an actor would you rather play big parts and be known or smaller roles and have privacy?