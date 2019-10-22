The Rockefeller 2019 Christmas Tree Has Been Chosen! From Florida! ….sorta.

View this post on Instagram
🎄Here it is: The 2019 #RockefellerCenter Christmas Tree 🎄 The Norway spruce hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County, NY. Each year, Rockefeller Center receives submissions from families in hopes their tree will bring joy to the millions who visit Rockefeller Plaza during the holiday season. We usually select a Norway spruce that is later on in its life cycle, and plant a young one in its place. Once the holidays have passed, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects. The tree will be raised on the plaza on Saturday 11/9—mark your calendars!