The Rockefeller 2019 Christmas Tree Has Been Chosen! From Florida! ….sorta.

🎄Here it is: The 2019 #RockefellerCenter Christmas Tree 🎄 The Norway spruce hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County, NY. ⁣ ⁣ Each year, Rockefeller Center receives submissions from families in hopes their tree will bring joy to the millions who visit Rockefeller Plaza during the holiday season. We usually select a Norway spruce that is later on in its life cycle, and plant a young one in its place. Once the holidays have passed, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects.⁣ ⁣ The tree will be raised on the plaza on Saturday 11/9—mark your calendars!