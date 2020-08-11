The Rock Tops Forbes Highest Paid Actors List

The Rock Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor for the second year in a row. The 48 year old star pocketed £66.8 million in a year beating out stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck.

Ryan Reynolds takes second place with £54.6 million after making more than £15.3 million apiece on Netflix films Six Underground and Red Notice.

Mark Wahlberg is at three with £44.3 million while Affleck is a four with £42 million.

The Fast And Furious star Vin Diesel follows just behind with £41.3 million

Akshay Kumar is the list’s only Bollywood star with £37.1 million.

He is currently working on his first TV series, titled The End, with Amazon Prime.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sits at seven with £34.8 million after Disney acquired worldwide film rights to the original Broadway production of the musical.

Will Smith is at eight with £34 million, Adam Sandler is at nine with £31.3 million and Jackie Chan takes 10 with £30.6 million.