The Rock Bought an Amazing Gift for a Longtime Friend!

Talk about giving back!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just gave a brand new truck to his buddy who helped him when he was homeless. The actor bought the truck for Bruno Lauer, who took Johnson in after he and his mom were evicted in Hawaii when he was a kid.

Together, the pair lived in his trailer — something Johnson said Bruno “could’ve and should’ve said ‘hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.’ But he didn’t.”

The Rock added that his kindness helped “change my life’s trajectory.” Who’s someone special in your life that helped you when you were down?