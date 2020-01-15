The return of Hot Chelle Rae: New tour & lyric video

LOW-FIELDBack in 2011, Hot Chelle Rae were ruling the charts with hits like "Tonight Tonight" and "I Like It Like That." They've been on hiatus for the past few years, but recently got back together -- and now they're hitting the road.

The Nashville group, made up of Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet and Jamie Follesé, will kick off their Tangerine tour March 12 in Santa Ana, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time via HotChelleRae.com. Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up April 30.

Along with the tour announcement comes a lyric video for "I Hate LA," the band's first single in five years, which first debuted on People magazine's website.

"It’s been overwhelming to see the incredible response to...'I Hate LA,' and we’ve been itching to hit the road to share what else we’ve been up to,” Ryan says in a statement.

"Touring has always been the most special part of what we do -- for one night, everyone in our audience shares in the moment and just has fun. We can’t wait to see so many familiar faces experience this new music and continue the journey together.”

In 2017, during their hiatus, Ryan released a self-titled solo country album -- unsurprising, since his and Jamie's father, Keith, has written a string of country hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Randy Travis, Lonestar and Martina McBride.

Notably, Nash Overstreet's dad, Paul, is also a country artist and songwriter who penned smashes for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, The Judds and more.

