The Return of Ashley O: Miley Cyrus teases cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole"

It’s just like an episode of Black Mirror! Miley Cyrus is teasing a cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Head Like a Hole.”

You may recall that Miley sang the 1999 alt-rock classic when she played pop star Ashley O in the 2019 Black Mirror episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” In the episode, though, her version turned “Head Like a Hole” into “On a Roll,” an ironically cheery pop song that featured upbeat, aspirational lyrics over candy-coated production.

But in a tweet Tuesday, Miley shared a clip of herself and a backing band rocking out a heavy, guitar-driven cover of “Head Like a Hole,” with its original, seething lyrics: “Bow down before the one you serve/You’re going to get what you deserve.”

In the caption, Miley quoted the lyric, “God money I’ll do anything for you” in all caps, and added the hashtag #AshleyOGoneWild.

Stay tuned to see if a full version is on its way.

Miley doing rock songs is, of course, nothing new. Among the classics she’s covered onstage in the past are Temple of the Dog‘s “Hunger Strike,” The Cranberrries‘ “Zombie” and Metallica‘s “Nothing Else Matters.”

She recently revealed she’s recorded a cover of that last song for a Metallica tribute album, and it features Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and famed classical cello player Yo-Yo Ma.

Fun fact: In 2019, Miley’s Ashley O song “On a Roll” debuted at #19 on Billboard‘s Pop Digital Song Sales Chart.

GOD MONEY I’LL DO ANYTHING FOR YOU. 💰👹💵☠️💲🤡 #AshleyOGoneWild pic.twitter.com/LPI2jImD5b — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 2, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

