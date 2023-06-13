The Reality Show of the Future: ‘Stars on Mars’ hits FOX

Stars on Mars is FOX’s newest reality television show where 12 celebrities (ranging from actors, to musicians, to pro athletes) are made to live together on a simulated version of the planet Mars, they share a space station and must work together to survive on another planet. Many viewers have been left wondering where on earth this show is being filmed… Turns out, the cast and crew took a trip down under, to South Australia where the popular Coober Pedy desert is used to mimic the difficult living conditions of the planet Mars. Click here for more info on the location as well as the star-studded cast!