NBC has given the go ahead to pickup the reboot of the series Quantum Leap.

The reboot, which will star Raymond Lee, was tagged a “sure thing” to become a series from the onset. This reboot will be set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett went into the Quantum Leap accelerator and now a new team wants to figure out the secrets of the machine.

Were you a fan of the original Quantum Leap? What are your thoughts on the reboot?