The Purple One: Why Katy Perry went full Ursula for "American Idol"'s Disney night

ABC/Eric McCandlessSunday night was Disney Night on American Idol, and as usual, Katy Perry took things over the top -- by showing up dressed as Ursula, the villain from The Little Mermaid. Not only was she completely purple, but she even had tentacles. She explained to Entertainment Tonight why she felt the need to don the costume.

"I was thinking about [dressing as] The Little Mermaid but then I realized, Ursula is a character who isn't done very much," Katy explained. "The Little Mermaid always gets her moment in the sun. And Ursula, actually, really wants Ariel's voice. And that's what I want, is these contestants' voices!"

Judge Luke Bryan told ET that Katy's "the queen of the shock factor" when it comes to her looks for the show.

"I was in my trailer, looking like me, and somebody goes, 'Katy is gonna be Ursula.' And I go, 'Is she purple all over?' And they said, 'She's purple all over.' I went, 'God, I love that woman. I love her,'" Luke said.

On Sunday's episode of Idol, contestants Uché and Dimitrius Graham -- who were chosen by the judges last week to move forward after America failed to vote them into the top 10 -- were eliminated by America's vote.

To the dismay of some viewers, the judges didn't use their one save of the season on either singer, but as judge Lionel Richie told ET, "We have to narrow it down, sooner or later. And America's voting now, so we have to kind of listen."

