“The Prodigy” Frontman Keith Flint Found Dead At 49.

Well this blow….The UK Press Association reports that frontman Keith Flint of The Prodigy was found dead on Monday morning.

Essex Police were called in to do a wellness check at the near-London home of the 49-year-old singer. Upon arrival, he was found unresponsive, but investigators do not suspect anything suspicious.

The band took to social media with a statement saying, “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

Co-founder Liam Howlett posted to Instagram to reveal the cause of death, writing, “The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.”

