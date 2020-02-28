The Prince Of New Jersey Collabs With The Not Prince Of England (Jon Bon Jovi & Harry…..)

Now that Prince Harry is getting ready to relieve himself of royal duties, he’s teaming up with Jon Bon Jovi to record music. The unlikely pair met at Abbey Road Studios in the United Kingdom to record a song for Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

In a short video teased on the Sussex Royal Instagram, Harry is seen at the mic getting pointers from the star. Jon coached Harry through singing “Unbroken” which he originally wrote for veterans living with PTSD.

Harry recorded the song with the Invictus Game choir and later was photographed recreating the Beatles’ Abbey Road zebra crossing photo.

Jon Bon Jovi was later honored during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace when they played his hits, Livin’ on a Prayer and It’s My Life.

