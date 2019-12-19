The perfect Christmas gift for Lady Gaga? A shower

ABC/Eric McCandlessLady Gaga's been pretty busy this year, what with winning an Oscar, performing in Las Vegas, launching her Haus Laboratories beauty line and working on her next album. No wonder she hasn't had time for personal care.

On Thursday, Gaga tweeted, "My assistant: When's the last time you bathed? Me: I don't remember."

She added the hashtag "#LG6," letting fans know that she hasn't forgotten about her new music, which she's been teasing since March when she tweeted, "Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6."

Fans responded with a combination of pleas for her to release the album, pleas for her to take care of herself, worries about her state of mind, and sympathy for how difficult it is for people for people with fibromyalgia, which Gaga suffers from, to bathe.

