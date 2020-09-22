The Original…The Classic…”Friday The 13th” Hits Theaters To Celebrate It’s 40th Anniversary

YIKES!!!!! Remember how Kevin Bacon met his demise……ew.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original “Friday the 13th”. And because of the pandemic, movie theaters need special events to stay afloat.

Throw in the fact that it’s Halloween season and I guess the time was right for this: “Friday the 13th” is hitting theaters around the country on October 4th, 6th, and 7th.

They’re also screening a featurette called “Secrets Galore Behind the Gore”, featuring legendary special effects man TOM SAVINI talking about his work on the film.

(See if it’s playing at a theater near you at FathomEvents.com.)