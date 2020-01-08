The one-year glow-up: Lil Nas X marks "Old Town Road" release anniversary with thank-you video

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt's amazing what a year can do.

Wednesday on Instagram, Lil Nas X posted two videos next to each other. The first one, from January 8, 2019, features him eating pizza as he talks about the fact that he just put out a song called "Old Town Road" and it's "doing pretty f***ing good."

He then talks about how he has just 3,000 Instagram followers, 2,000 YouTube subscribers and "not even 1K on Spotify."

"But Imma hit ya'll back a year from now and we're gonna see where I'm at," he says confidently.

The next video is from Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Nas is rocking a white fur coat, sunglasses and a much more fashionable hairstyle As he eats pizza, he says, "A year ago, I put out 'Old Town Road.' It did pretty f***ing good."

He then boasts about how he now has five million Instagram followers, eight million YouTube subscribers and "around 30 million Spotify listeners."

Of course, Nas also topped the chart for a record 19 weeks and he's got six Grammy nominations...no big deal.

"It's been a year, and I just wanna give a big thank you to everybody who's helped me get to where I am," he adds. "And I'll be back with you guys ten years from now and we'll see where I'm at!"

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.