‘The Office’ ﻿fanatic Billie Eilish re-enacts season 1 scene on ﻿’Office Ladies’﻿ podcast

As an arena-headlining, Grammy-winning global music superstar, Billie Eilish has accomplished a whole lot in her young career. Now, she can cross another dream off her list: re-enacting a scene from The Office.

The “bad guy” artist — and well-known The Office fanatic — guests on the upcoming episode of the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played the characters Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively.

In a clip from the episode, Fischer and Kinsey ask Eilish if she’d like to recreate dialogue from the season 1 episode “The Alliance,” to which she enthusiastically agrees. Eilish reads for the character Phyllis while Fischer and Kinsey reprise their roles for a scene in which the three of them are planning an office birthday party.

Eilish previously guested on the An Oral History of The Office podcast, during which she revealed she’d watched the entire series 14 times. She also sampled dialogue from the show on her debut album and tested her The Office knowledge with Dwight Schrute himself, Rainn Wilson.

In other news, Eilish has shared a video of her covering the Ben Folds song “Still,” which you can watch now via her TikTok.

