‘The Office’ Actor Mark York Who Played Billy Merchant Has Died

“The Office” actor Mark York, who played Billy Merchant in seasons 1 and 2, has died at 55.

The actor, who was a paraplegic since 1988, died following an undisclosed illness. York starred in small television roles on CSI: New York in 2004 and in “Fighting Words” in 2007, but his most memorable role was as “Billy Merchant.” In season 2, episode 14, “The Injury” episode found Billy at the center of Michael Scott’s disability-awareness meeting.

In recent years York worked as an inventor and secured two patents for his inventions. York is survived by his brother and parents. What is your favorite “Office” episode?