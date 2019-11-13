The New Sonic Trailer is out and it Looks so Much Better!!

Not gonna lie, I hated the original Sonic design and a lot of fans wanted a better design for him upcoming movie and Paramount Pictures listened.

Originally, the trailer for the movie came out earlier in 2019 and was met with criticism from fans who didn’t like the CGI design of Sonic. Paramount went back to the drawing board and successfully redesigned Sonic to have bigger eyes, a less elongated body and teeth that don’t resemble human teeth.

The new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog features Jim Carry as “Doctor Robotnik” and a good look at the “new” Sonic. Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

What do you think of the new Sonic the Hedgehog design? I think it’s a million times better! -Suits