Jimmy Fallon and Kate Upton unearthed some aerobics videotapes from the 1980s for a sketch on Monday’s Tonight Show.

Fallon and Upton attempted to match the dance moves done by some of the instructors in the workouts.

The two also wore equally bright 80’s aerobics clothing.

Do you have any old clothes that definitely define an era? I have so many Madonna t-shirts I think I can go through every tour she’s ever been on !