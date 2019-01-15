The Mission….Is Still Impossible! TWO More Coming!

The next two “Mission: Impossible” movies will be filmed back-to-back, and released in the summers of 2021 and 2022. I can’t wait that long! I am – first of all – a HUGE Tom Cruise fan. I don’t care what he’s in – comedy, drama, action – I will see it! My fav character has to be Ethan Hunt AND he is the reason I bought my car. When I was in the market for a new sled a few years ago, it was between a couple choices and when I saw “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, I knew it was the BMW and bought it the next day! THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE!!

Tom and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie are planning to film two more sequels back to back. The movies are scheduled to be released in the summers of 2021 and 2022. The films will steer clear of Cruise’s new Top Gun movie that will come out in the summer of 2020.

The new Mission: Impossible movies will bring the total number of films for the franchise to 8.

What was your favorite M:I movie? Is it still fresh enough to do two more? Are you a Tom fan? Or has the whole Scientology mess soured you on the actor?

