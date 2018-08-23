The Meanest Judge On The Planet Gets His Own Star!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 22: Simon Cowell (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend a ceremony honoring Cowell with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Simon Cowell got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday!

The lady he made a star – Kelly Clarkson – introduced Cowell at the ceremony. She credited him for his guidance when she won American Idol. Clarkson said Cowell is “the best friend you could ever have” and he’s “honest and supportive.”

Cowell was visibly humbled at the ceremony but did get his patented wise cracks in. Cowell said, “Why did this take so long?” He also said, “If anyone says fame is a bad thing, I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Some of Cowell’s talent finds were there as well. One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, American Idol alums Katharine McPhee and Adam Lambert, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Leona Lewis and Grace Vanderwaal came to show their support.