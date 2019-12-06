The Man Who “Bought The Peloton For His Wife” In The Commercial Speaks!

The man who played the husband in the controversial Peloton commercial is coming to his own defense.

In case you missed it, the Peloton holiday ad shows an appreciative wife showing her husband a video of her progress after he bought her the stationary bike last holiday season. Some people have called the commercial “sexist” and “demeaning”

Sean Hunter is an actor and a teacher in Vancouver, British Columbia. He played the husband. Hunter skillfully has changed his Instagram name to “Peloton Husband.” He is responding to the backlash his character is getting even though, he’s only in the commercial for 5 seconds.

Hunter told Psychology Today, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face. As my face continues to be screen shot online, I wonder what repercussions will come back to me. I pride myself on being a great teacher and developing actor, and I can only hope that this affects neither.”

