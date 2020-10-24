The Latest Streaming Numbers Are In And We’ve Been Watching Lots Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

There’s nothing like winning nine Emmy awards to get seasoned fans and the uninitiated tuning into a great TV show.

According to the latest figures from Nielsen, viewers streamed a ton of Schitt’s Creek as the cast and crew picked up their statues, making the Canadian export the fifth most-watched program during the week of Sept. 21.

Fans also gave Ratched 1,632 million total minutes, along with Enola Holmes and The Blacklist, filling out the top three.

Binge-watching mainstay The Office remains the viewing pleasure for many, maintaining its place in the top 10 at number four.

What’s currently in your queue?