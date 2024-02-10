The KVJ Drinking Game!

While you are celebrating this weekend, pop on an episode of The KVJ Podcast and take a drink every time…
Virginia acts tough then does nothing about it
Jbird calls Virginia a witch
Whenever someone in The KVJ Youtube Chat Room freaks out about a song
Anytime Taylor Swift is mentioned
Every time Kevin says “ah ha”
Every time Virginia name drops
Every time Jbird falls, trips or knocks something over
Anytime Dennys says “For sure” or “totally”
Every time Virginia is wrong
Every time Jbird mentions The Twilight Zone
Whenever Virginia insults a contestant
Every time you hear this world is going to hell in a handbasket
Every time Virginia and Jbird argue on the show
Every time Jbird mentions Dinosaurs, Werewolves or Snakes (or Vampires)
Whenever Virginia or Jbird says “bruh or bro”
