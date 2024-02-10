The KVJ Drinking Game!

While you are celebrating this weekend, pop on an episode of The KVJ Podcast and take a drink every time…



Virginia acts tough then does nothing about it

Jbird calls Virginia a witch

Whenever someone in The KVJ Youtube Chat Room freaks out about a song

Anytime Taylor Swift is mentioned

Every time Kevin says “ah ha”

Every time Virginia name drops

Every time Jbird falls, trips or knocks something over

Anytime Dennys says “For sure” or “totally”

Every time Virginia is wrong

Every time Jbird mentions The Twilight Zone

Whenever Virginia insults a contestant

Every time you hear this world is going to hell in a handbasket

Every time Virginia and Jbird argue on the show

Every time Jbird mentions Dinosaurs, Werewolves or Snakes (or Vampires)

Whenever Virginia or Jbird says “bruh or bro”

