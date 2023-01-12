The Kid LAROI’s long-awaited new project, ‘The First Time,’ now available for presave and preorder

Columbia Records

Fans of The Kid LAROI have been waiting for new music from the Australian rapper for ages, and now he’s finally delivering.

The first song from his upcoming project, The First Time, will arrive January 19. On Instagram, he wrote, “Let me know what song you want.” The project itself is available to presave and preorder now. As for when that’ll be released, so far all we know is “soon.”

In a 36-second trailer for the project, we see a series of images, including LAROI kissing a girl, jumping into a pool and smoking. “You never forget the first time,” he says in a voice-over. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.”

On Twitter, he wrote, “So stoked we’re finally about to f***king do this holy s**t.”

In February 2022, LAROI announced The First Time, which was going to be released in June. In March, he changed the name to Kids Are Growing Up. Either way, the album never materialized. Now it appears as though it’s back to its original title.

The new project is the follow-up to F*ck Love 3: Over You, which came out in 2021 and included LAROI’s megahit Justin Bieber collab “Stay.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.