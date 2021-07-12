The Kid LAROI thanks fans and Justin Bieber: “You guys have literally changed my life”

Columbia

After teasing its release for weeks, “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber is finally out and nobody is happier about that than LAROI himself.

“wowowow I can’t believe ‘stay’ is finally out,” he wrote on Instagram. “this song is so special to me and I’m so f***in happy that you guys finally get to hear it.”

“3 years ago I would of never thought I’d be here but here I am,” he continued. “And I’m so f***ing grateful for everything you guys do for me. you guys have literally changed my life and there’s nothing that I can ever do to repay you.”

He also had kind words for Justin, writing, “dawggggggg thank you so much for being you and all the help and advice you’ve given me. I appreciate you more than you know. I love you I love you I love you guys and I’m so excited to keep movin on this journey with y’all.”

LAROI’s journey essentially started in 2018, when he first posted his music online. He tells ABC Audio that hitting upon his current style — a mixture of singing and rapping — has been a process.

“I went through phases where I was…just hardcore rapping,” he says. “I went through phases where I just wanted to sing and just all different types of stuff. And like, I listen back to some of my old music now and…like, old music, and I’ll be like, ‘Damn, it’s so crazy!'”

“I feel like I’m still getting to find my own sound completely,” he adds, “But, I mean, I’m way closer than I was five years ago. So I guess that’s all that counts!”

