The Kid LAROI taking “some time away” to finish his album

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Kid LAROI is one of those artists who’s constantly posting on social media, but he deleted everything on his Instagram on Tuesday but a note to his fans.

Announcing that his F**k Love era is “finally” over, he announces, “Last week, I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time, I started thinking and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project: my debut album.”

“I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible,” he added. “I’ll be back soon. I promise.”

The chart-topping Australian star also paid tribute to his fans, noting that he owes his success to “every single one of you,” adding, “There is now way I will ever be able to repay you.”

LAROI will kick off his first headlining tour at the top of next year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.