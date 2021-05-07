The Kid LAROI scores first number-one single back home, meets Elon Musk at ‘SNL’

Daniel Prakopcyk

Earlier this year, The Kid LAROI made history in his home country of Australia when he became the youngest solo Aussie artist to hit number one on the album chart there. Well, now he’s got a number-one single to match that number-one album.

According to Billboard, LAROI’s hit “Without You” jumped from number 10 to number one on the ARIA Singles Chart, Australia’s official singles tally. It’s his first number one on that chart, and the first by a homegrown artist since January of 2020, when Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” spent a 24th week on top.

LAROI topped the album chart with F*ck Love (Savage), an expanded version of his F*ck Love mixtape, which features “Without You.” Lately he’s appeared to be teasing a release called F*ck Love 3.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to see LAROI this weekend on Saturday Night Live, where it seems as though he’ll be joining musical guest Miley Cyrus for their recently released “Without You” remix. He even got to meet guest host Elon Musk.

Miley also posted a photo of herself with LAROI and Musk on the SNL set, captioning it “HoLy TrInItY.”

