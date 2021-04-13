The Kid LAROI, Sam Fischer, Dean Lewis and other Aussie stars to perform at ‘Music From the Home Front II’

The Kid LAROI, Sam Fischer, Dean Lewis and Vance Joy are among the Aussie stars taking part in Music from the Home Front II, a second installment of a hugely successful Australian concert special that aired and streamed last April.

The event will take place April 24 — the eve of Australia’s national day of remembrance — and it will be both in-person and streamed. Vance Joy will appear live onstage in Melbourne, Australia, along with a number of other artists, while The Kid LAROI, Dean Lewis and Sam Fischer’s performances will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 7:30pm Australian time. Unfortunately, that means if you’re in the U.S., you’ll have to wake up at 5:30 a.m. ET or 2:30 a.m. PT to watch it.

Like the first Music from the Home Front event, this year’s will also pay tribute to COVID-19 front-line workers, and to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, aka ANZAC, who are saluted each April 25.

The entire event was the brainchild of Michael Gudinski, the legendary Australian concert promoter who died last month. As previously reported, Ed Sheeran performed at Gudiniski’s funeral, where he debuted a new song inspired by his friend’s death.