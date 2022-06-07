The Kid LAROI reacts to people selling his McDonald’s nuggets for $30 apiece

John Shearer/Getty Images

Would you ever spend $30 on a single Chicken McNugget? Several opportune people are hoping to take advantage of The Kid LAROI fans by reselling pieces from his new McDonald’s meal collab for drastically marked up prices.

LAROI teamed with Mickey Dee’s in Australia to sell his favorite meal, which is a six-piece Chicken McNugget meal with barbecue sauce, medium fries, medium frozen Coke and a cheeseburger with no pickles.

The “Stay” singer caught wind of the scalpers inflating the prices of his new menu offering and shared one of the listings on his Instagram Story. The listing advertises a “Circle Kid Laroi nugget” and is asking for a whopping $30 in Australian dollars — or about $22 USD.

He captioned his post, which shows 19 people saved the listing, with three sobbing emojis.

For the record, a six-piece McNugget sells for about $5.79 USD, according to tracker Menu and Price. But, more interestingly, all you need to do is cough up $15 to buy the LAROI meal.

In other LAROI news, he is finally well enough to perform again and alerted fans via Instagram Story on Tuesday that he is ready to rock Brisbane, Australia. “I am here,” he shouted out. “See [you] tonight.”

LAROI was previously under doctor’s orders to postpone several shows so he could recover from the flu.

