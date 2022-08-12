The Kid LAROI pays tribute to mentor Juice WRLD: “I know you’re watching me from up there”

Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Kid LAROI tore up the stage at Milwaukee’s The Rave / Eagles Club on Thursday, then explained in a sweet Instagram post why it was a full-circle moment for him.

LAROI penned a message on the venue’s wall in dedication of his late mentor Juice WRLD and shared a photo of it to his Instagram, along with memories of their time together and video of his sold-out show that night.

“3 years ago I came to this venue with you on the Death Race For Love Tour (our signatures are upstairs)…,” LAROI wrote in black marker on the walls. “I remember watching you take the stage and feeling so inspired. 3 years later I’m back here playing my own sold out show.”

The singer called the night a “full circle moment” and paid tribute to his mentor, saying, “None of this would have happened if it wasn’t for you.”

“Although you can’t be here to physically see it, I know you’re watching me from up there and I hope you’re proud,” the Australian hitmaker continued. “Thank you for inspiring me and millions of others.”

LAROI closed out the tribute by writing, “You will always be the greatest in my eyes.”

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose. The late rapper was 21 years old.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.