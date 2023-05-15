The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen Sanchez, GAYLE on ‘Billboard’ “21 Under 21” list

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Some of pop’s hottest talents aren’t even old enough to drink. That’s according to Billboard, which has just published its annual 21 Under 21 list, singling out the most successful young artists based on streams, sales, social media activity, radio and TV presence and other data.

Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and GAYLE are all on the list, as are Tate McRae, Lauren Spencer Smith and Stephen Sanchez. After having made big initial splashes, many of them are preparing for the next big steps in their careers.

LAROI, 19, is gearing up for the release of his debut album, The First Time. Olivia, 20, has been teasing her next album, the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, SOUR. GAYLE, 18, is opening for Taylor Swift, while Lauren, 19, has announced that her debut album, Mirror, will be out July 14.

Stephen, 20, has a fall tour planned and recently released a new single, “Only Girl.” And in March, Tate, 19, was nominated for five trophies at Canada’s Juno Awards, the equivalent of the Grammys.

