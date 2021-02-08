The Kid Laroi makes Australian chart history with his deluxe mixtape

The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi‘s deluxe mixtape F**k Love (Savage) has scored a major chart record.

The project, featuring his hit “Without You,” is now number-one on the ARIA Albums Chart, the official tally in his home country of Australia. According to Billboard, that means he’s the youngest Australian solo artist in history ever to top the chart. Laroi is 17 years, 5 months and 22 days old. The previous record holder, Delta Goodrem, topped the chart in 2003 when she was 18 years, 6 months and 20 days old.

When the original version of Laroi’s mixtape, called F**k Love, came out in August, it debuted at number three. When the deluxe edition came out in November, it returned to number three. It’s taken 28 weeks for it to finally top the chart.

On Twitter, Laroi wrote of his achievement, “#1 in my own country. Words cannot describe this feeling. Anybody who knows me, knows that where I’m from means everything to me. I’m more than blessed to have my country behind me, and I promise that I won’t let them down.“

“One of my biggest goals in this whole music s**t from the beginning has always been to show the rest of the world what Australia has to offer, and how much raw and unseen talent that we have,” he added. “It’s not an overnight process, but I can feel it slowly happening.”

“& I’m taking this s**t all the way too,” he declared. “I love you so so so so much family. I cannot thank you enough. Australia to the world.”

