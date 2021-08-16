The Kid LAROI & Justin hold at number one; Olivia ties Whitney’s record at number two

Geffen/Interscope

“Stay,” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, is spending a second week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 — but Olivia Rodrigo is making the most news in the number-two spot, with “Good 4 U.”

While “Good 4 U” isn’t currently at number one on the Hot 100, it just rose to number one on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart, which means it’s the most-heard song on U.S. radio. But more interestingly, its now spent 11 weeks at number two, tying with Whitney Houston‘s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” as the song that’s spent the longest time in the runner-up spot in Hot 100 history.

Like the Whitney hit, “Good 4 U” debuted at number one before slipping to number two. It’s been there ever since, shut out from the top by BTS‘ “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” and, now, “Stay.” “Exhale” never actually got to number one again; it remains to be seen whether “Good 4 U” will.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” which debuted at number five more than a month ago, now rises to a new high of number three. In the U.K., it’s been number one for seven weeks.

Finally, The Weeknd‘s new single “Take My Breath” debuts at number six. It’s the Canadian star’s 13th top-10 hit.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.