The Kid LAROI is thrilled he’s number one…and that he’s COVID-19-free

Columbia

The Kid LAROI had both good news and bad news yesterday, but then it suddenly became all good.

When the Australian rapper found out Monday that he was number one on the Billboard 100 with “Stay,” he also posted a video announcing that he and his girlfriend had COVID-19. But then, about 20 seconds into the video, you see him announce that he’s just received a text stating that he was now COVID-19-free.

“Wow that’s so crazy just got the text I’m now COVID free now as well lol. God works in mysterious ways,” he tweeted.

On Instagram, he posted an image of the Billboard Hot 100 with his song at number one, and then wrote a lengthy caption expressing how grateful he is for being able to say he’s topped the chart in the U.S.

“WOAH. number f**king 1!!! first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the f**ck out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly,” he wrote.

“This is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia. growing up all I ever wanted to do was ‘make it big’ in America and show everyone what we have to offer,” he continued.

He concluded. “I LOVE YOU I LOVE I LOVE YOU ALL FAM AND AGAIN THANK YOU SO F**KIN MUCH. NONE OF WHAT I DO IS POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!!”

He also reposted his “Stay” duet partner Justin Bieber‘s Instagram Story, in which the “Peaches” singer wrote, “Congrats bro thank you for allowing me to be a part of it. ur the one.”

