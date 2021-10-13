The Kid LAROI in the studio with fellow Australian artist Tame Impala

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

He’s currently topping the charts with Justin Bieber and recently worked with Miley Cyrus, but now The Kid LAROI has crossed into alt-rock territory: He’s evidently working with Kevin Parker, aka Tame Impala.

Several photos of the two working together in the studio have showed up on LAROI’s Instagram Stories. He also posted a snippet of a new song on Wednesday but it’s not clear if that song is related to what he was working on with Parker, who, like LAROI, is Australian.

In addition to making psychedelic Grammy-winning music as Tame Impala, Parker has also collaborated with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Kanye West, Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga — he co-wrote and co-produced Gaga’s 2016 single “Perfect Illusion.”

LAROI is currently working on his debut album and earlier this month, he tweeted, “I am making the best music I have ever made in my life right now. I love you all and I cannot wait for you to hear it.“

