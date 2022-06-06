The Kid LAROI cancels several concerts due to illness

Don Arnold/WireImage

The Kid LAROI is battling an illness and, because of that, was forced to postpone several shows to recover.

British publication ﻿Daily Mail ﻿reports the “Stay” singer had to cancel the entire leg of his Melbourne, Australia, tour about an hour before he was set to kick off the first night. He apologized to fans and told them on his Instagram Stories, “I wanted to perform very badly, so we called the doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help. As the night went on, it got worse, to the point where it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom.”

“I promise you with all my heart that I gave everything in me to try and get up on that stage tonight,” he said.

LAROI later revealed he was forced to pull the plug on a performance in Brisbane, Australia, because of his illness.

The Grammy nominee updated fans on Sunday: “The doctor has told me that I can’t perform tomorrow night and I need one more day to get healthy.” He shared a screen capture that said he tested positive for the flu and the common cold, but not COVID-19.

LAROI added, “I know I have to do it in order for me to give you the show that you want to see.”

He has moved several dates around to make up for the canceled performances but several fans have voiced their outrage, saying he should have made the call a lot sooner.

LAROI is scheduled to perform Tuesday in Brisbane, Australia, and will perform Monday’s show the following night. He has rescheduled his Melbourne shows for June 10 and June 12.

