The Kid LAROI announces ‘F*ck Love 3,’ coming July 23

The Kid LAROI has finally announced what he’s been teasing for weeks: His new project, F*ck Love 3.

On Instagram, LAROI posted a redacted track list for the seven-song EP, which is due out next week. He also told fans that he’ll need “75,000 COMMENTS TO UNLOCK THE REST OF THE FEATURES, TRACKLIST, & OFFICIAL COVER ART. JULY 23RD THE WAIT IS OVER.”

The track list includes his new Justin Bieber collab “Stay,” as well as songs called “Not Sober,” “Don’t Leave Me” and “Still Chose You.” The first and fourth track names are blacked out, as are the guest features on “Not Sober” and “Don’t Leave Me.”

F*ck Love 3 is the follow-up to LAROI’s November release, F*ck Love (Savage), which itself was a 15-track deluxe version of his July 2020 mixtape, F*ck Love.

LAROI’s biggest hit so far has been “Without You,” which is from the Savage project. Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus joined him for a remix, and it’s since peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

