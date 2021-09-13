The Kid LAROI announces End of the World tour, starting next year

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

After opening Sunday night’s MTV VMAs with Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI has announced his debut headlining tour.

The End of the World Tour kicks off January 29 in Phoenix, AZ and is currently scheduled to wrap up March 10 in Atlanta, GA, reports Billboard. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Following LAROI’s North American tour, he’ll travel to Europe and then to his home country of Australia, plus New Zealand.

Billboard quotes LAROI as saying, “I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”

Billboard reports that the tour will find LAROI performing songs from all three installments of his F*ck Love release, including his smash hits “Stay” and “Without You.”

Following his MTV VMA debut, LAROI tweeted to his fans, “I love you family. Thank you for everything. NONE of this s**t would be possible without you. I’m forever in debt to you all.”

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and support the people I love most around me,” he added. “There’s no way I will ever be able to repay you.”

