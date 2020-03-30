'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to start airing at-home content from Kelly's Montana cabin

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalThe Kelly Clarkson Show is getting the at-home treatment.

According to Deadline, Kelly will now be filming new content from her Montana ranch, where she’s been in self-quarantine with her family.

The daily talk show has been airing original episodes that were filmed before the production shutdown due to COVID-19. But starting the week on April 6, Deadline reports, the show will air some original episodes along with the newly filmed content.

The new segments will be similar to what Kelly has been posting on her social media since production on the show shut down two weeks ago – everything from song covers in her bathroom to updates on the plumbing in her Montana cabin.

