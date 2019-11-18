'The Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed for season two

NBC

NBCThe Kelly Clarkson Show will be back for season two. NBC has announced the syndicated talk show has been renewed through the 2020-21 season.

Before launching the show on September 9, Kelly was worried no one would watch, but in its first week on air it scored the best debut ratings for a new syndicated series since 2012. The show averaged 1.9 million viewers per episode and placed fourth among syndicated daytime talk shows, behind veterans Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” says Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Wilson adds, “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”

