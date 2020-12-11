The Kardashians Are Coming Back Next Year To Hulu!

Three months after announcing that they were ending their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family is on the move to Hulu.

The first family of reality TV has signed a deal with Disney to executive produce and star in a new reality series on Hulu.

There’s not too much information about the new series but it’s expected to make its debut on the platform next year.

As part of the deal, the Kardashian-Jenner ladies will make content in the corporate family.

Did you think the Kardashians would go away?