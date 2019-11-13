The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, John Mayer featured in 'People''s Sexiest Men issue

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaEven though John Legend is officially the Sexiest Man Alive, according to People magazine, he's not the only attractive musician featured in the mag's annual Sexiest Men issue.

The Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes are both on the magazine's list of Men of the Year, and they're in good company: The list also includes Brad Pitt, Jason Momoa, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Paul Rudd and Last Christmas star Henry Golding, among other dreamy stars.

Joe and Nick Jonas also pop up again in the Hottest Couples list, with their wives Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, respectively. Also in that section: Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Michael Buble and his wife, Argentine movie star Luisana Lopilato.

The mag's Sexy at Any Age list includes more musicians, among them Khalid, Charlie Puth, Usher, rapper 50 Cent, Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin. That list also features two of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends -- Harry Styles and superstar DJ/producer Calvin Harris -- plus her current one, Joe Alwyn.

"Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X is named Sexiest Newcomer, and in a feature called All Glowed-Up, People highlights John Mayer, Drake and Justin Timberlake as three formerly awkward-looking musicians who definitely got better with age.

The full Sexiest Men issue is on newsstands on Friday.

