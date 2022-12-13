The Jonas Brothers returning to Las Vegas for another residency

Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment

The Jonas Brothers can’t get enough of Las Vegas. They’re heading back to Sin City for a second encore of their successful Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas residency.

The trio unveiled their new chapter on Tuesday, which runs for three exclusive nights from February 17 through February 19 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The singers last took over the venue in November following their successful launch in June.

To get your hands on tickets sooner rather than later, sign up to be a part of the Jonas Brothers fan club so you can access a special presale on Wednesday, December 14, at 10 a.m PT. Those who have a membership with MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty program as well as Live Nation or Ticketmaster can jump into their own presale the following day, December 15, starting at 10 a.m. PT.

All general public ticket sales go live Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m. PT, with prices starting at $49 on Ticketmaster.

The JoBros have been frequent guests of Sin City. Aside from their multiple residency dates, they also helped their parents launch a new restaurant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Their parents, Kevin Jonas Sr.﻿ and ﻿Denise﻿, opened Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in June to coincide with the JoBros’ summer residency.

