The Jonas Brothers prepare to take some heat on new season of "Hot Ones"

First We FeastThe Jonas Brothers are very hot right now, but they’re about to get even hotter.

The reunited trio -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- are set to be the first guests on season nine of First We Feast’s popular web series, Hot Ones. They’ll chow down on spicy chicken wings and see if they can stand the heat while answering questions from host Sean Evans.

The new season will feature a new hot sauce lineup and, appropriately, TUMS has signed on as the show’s official sponsor.

The Jonas Brothers' episode is set to debut Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.

The group's new album, Happiness Begins, drops June 7.

