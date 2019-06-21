The Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & "Old Town Road" among "People" mag's "100 Reasons to Love America"

Peggy SirotaAhead of the Fourth of July, People magazine has created a list of "100 Reasons to Love America" -- and among those reasons are our pop stars and their songs.

The highest entry on the list that involves pop stars comes in at #16: It's Cardi B and Bruno Mars, thanks to their latest collabo, "Please Me." Next up at #18, it's The Jonas Brothers. As People notes, "All grown up and married now...the three put their differences aside to make music again."

Running down the list, Beyoncé's at #25, thanks to her Netflix documentary Homecoming, while the #1 smash by Lil Nas, "Old Town Road," is #37. Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency, Metamorphosis is #43, and Jennifer Lopez and her fiance A-Rod are #71.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are #83 on the list, with People noting coyly, "They are on fire. They are both single. That is all."

Among the non-musical things on the list: The Marvel Universe, Cheez Whiz, The Masked Singer, Tiger Woods, goat yoga, women in Congress, RuPaul, Tom Brady, Dr. Ruth and amusement parks.

But the top of the list is reserved not for pop, but for country. The #1 thing on the list is Carrie Underwood, followed by #2, "The Modern Women of Country": Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini.

