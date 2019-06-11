The Jonas Brothers join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for "Sucker" performed with classroom instruments

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

The Jonas Brothers dropped by The Tonight Show Music Room on Monday, where they joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a performance of the trio's hit, "Sucker," performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back musical artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, including a wood block, toy xylophone, melodica, ukulele, kazoos, apple shaker, bongos, hand clappers and a tambourine.

Past music room guests have included Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

The Jonas Brothers recorded the segment earlier in the day Monday. It marked the first of two Tonight Show appearances the they'll make this week in support of their new album, Happiness Begins, released on Friday. Nick, Joe and Kevin will be Fallon's in-studio guests Wednesday.

