The Jonas Brothers hope to spread "some joy" during a "negative time"

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaWith the release of their album Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers are aiming to bring a little joy and positivity back into people’s lives.

In a new interview with UK’s The Guardian, the brothers discuss what it’s like putting out new music in 2019, in the midst of what Nick describes as “an incredibly negative time across the whole globe.”

“That should be our album title,” Joe says. “Before the Dumpster Fire. Six years ago was a lot different everywhere, but we like the idea that we can take people out of it and smile and bring some joy to 2019.”

While their music may not be inherently political, Nick has said in the past that he’d like to president some day, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, told the U.K.'s Sunday Times she’d love it if he ran. But what does Nick think about that possibly now?

“Politics is a very tricky thing,” he says. “It’s a very different time to when I first mentioned my desire to be president.”

“He’s practicing,” Kevin jokes.

The JoBros new documentary, Chasing Happiness, debuts today on Amazon. Their album, Happiness Begins, comes out Friday.

