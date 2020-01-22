The Jonas Brothers get raunchy while 'Day Drinking' with Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Lloyd Bishop/NBCThe Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, for his recurring segment, "Seth and the Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking," which included a Jonas Brothers song you won't be hearing on the radio anytime soon.

The bit, recorded last Friday, featured Joe, Nick and Kevin trading shots with Seth Meyers, his real brother Josh and "brother in case of emergency" Jack McBrayer for -- you guessed it -- day drinking at a bar in Brooklyn, New York, where they spent the day getting tanked.

The marathon drinking session began with the group celebrating their "brotherhood," with a series of drinks based on their birth order: "The First-born," a mix of 30-year-old single malt scotch, O'Doul's non-alcoholic beer and Alka-Seltzer for Seth and Joe; a concoction featuring Kahlua, Hi-C juice and rosé -- served in a baby bottle -- in honor of "the babies," Josh and Nick; and finally, "The Middle Child," a random mixture of spirits toasting "the forgotten child."

Next, it was on to some drinking games, one of which challenged the Joe, Nick and Kevin to identify pictures of other famous brothers. Oddly enough, the JoBros easily named The Wright brothers and the Menendez brothers, but got stumped on the Marx Brothers. The punishment for the latter was downing a shot of Nick's own Villa One tequila.

Finally, the group, visibly inebriated by now, split up to each write a pop song in five minutes. Seth, Josh and Jack did surprisingly well, but it was the Jonas Brothers who won the marathon drinking session with their x-rated tune involving a number commonly associated with a sexual position.

