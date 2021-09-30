The Jonas Brothers are on everyone’s minds in colorful “Who’s in Your Head” video

Katia Temkin

The Jonas Brothers have released the quirky and colorful video for their new song, “Who’s in Your Head.“

In the clip, Joe, Nick and Kevin perform from various locations and jump in and out of the minds of different women. So first, we see them performing in an artist’s loft and when we go inside the mind of the artist, the JoBros are there too, performing in paint-covered clothes.

In another scene, as Joe sits at an outdoor cafe, we go inside the mind of the waitress, where we see Joe sitting in a giant cup of coffee — a literal cup of Joe, if you will.

The video ends with a joyful downtown L.A. street performance.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Remember This tour, stopping next in Boston on October 1.

